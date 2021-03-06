Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $54,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

