Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $53.73 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 763,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,890,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD opened at $58.46 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -72.17.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

