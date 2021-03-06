Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 136,064 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.26% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $61,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after buying an additional 109,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

