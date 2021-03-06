Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 217,500 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of ENI worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ENI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.