Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 407,711 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

