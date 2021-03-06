Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.90% of Pretium Resources worth $40,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

