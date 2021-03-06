Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 175,680 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175,680 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

