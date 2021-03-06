Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 20,304 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $36,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.90 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

