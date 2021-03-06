Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 267,733 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $39,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

