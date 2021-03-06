MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of MacroGenics worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

MGNX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

