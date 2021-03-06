Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 28th total of 195,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 372,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -31.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

