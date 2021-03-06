Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 15,677 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,614,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 7.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.41% of Facebook worth $3,172,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,820,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.