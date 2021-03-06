Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,741 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,558,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,545,363. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

