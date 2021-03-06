Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 283,952 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.81% of McDonald’s worth $1,294,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,787. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

