Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 579,088 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 4.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 7.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,071,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,962. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

