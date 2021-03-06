Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.07 Billion Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.01% of PepsiCo worth $2,073,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,036,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.03. 10,186,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.