Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises 5.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 7.45% of Eversource Energy worth $2,208,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 215,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,211. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

