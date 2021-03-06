Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

ED stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. 3,702,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

