Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,149,406 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 7.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Alibaba Group worth $3,174,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

