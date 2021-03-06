Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $31.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $31,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. 4,435,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

