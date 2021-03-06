Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $31.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $31,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. 4,182,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

