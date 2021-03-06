Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $444.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $63.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

