Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,014 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.25% of American Tower worth $250,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.00. 3,455,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

