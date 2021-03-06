Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Sempra Energy worth $345,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,751. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

