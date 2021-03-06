Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 4.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 3.24% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $2,098,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. 3,007,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

