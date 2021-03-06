Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 5.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 6.47% of Xcel Energy worth $2,265,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.35. 4,728,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

