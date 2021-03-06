Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

