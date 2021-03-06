Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 303,022 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.96% of Atmos Energy worth $362,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.71. 1,691,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

