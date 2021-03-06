Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,322,318 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,322,318 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of CSX worth $136,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. 3,077,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.