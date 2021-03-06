MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $9.03 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.20 million and $1.92 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for about $9.03 or 0.00018552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00462175 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,446 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

