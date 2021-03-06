Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $110.05 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Maker has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $110.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $2,199.83 or 0.04427428 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00770837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.