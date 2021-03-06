Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MKTAY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. 20,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

