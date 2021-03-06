MANTRA DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.63 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $68.27 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00459999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00077775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461627 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,407,278 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

