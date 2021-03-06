MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $487,244.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00467046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459243 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

