Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,331 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 803,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 250,430 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

