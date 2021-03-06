Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 839,101 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $52,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

