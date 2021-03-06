Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Separately, Santander downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.