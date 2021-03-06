Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Up 5.1%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 751,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,904,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.07.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

