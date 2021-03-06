Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Up 5.1%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 751,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,904,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.07.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.
About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
