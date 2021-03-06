Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Redmond Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 2.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,106.84. 74,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,055.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,023.23. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,222.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

