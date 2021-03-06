Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 28th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Markel by 4.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Markel by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,106.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,222.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,055.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,023.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

