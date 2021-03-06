Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,393. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $146.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 277.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

