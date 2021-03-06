Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.0% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

