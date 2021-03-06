Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

