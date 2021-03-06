MASQ Price Up 31.4% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $9,890.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.00462608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00068635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00466596 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,704,989 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.