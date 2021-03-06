MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 28th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MSRT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 2,682,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,928,601. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

