Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0009 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $509,266.03 and $64,314.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.74 or 0.03335741 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

