Matic Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

