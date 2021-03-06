MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $374,136.63 and approximately $47,861.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,753.05 or 1.00271583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.01014165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00424000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00308429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00080610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005904 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

