MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.62

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 659 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.