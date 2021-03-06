McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

